・We have fixed a bug where if you press "END" immediately after leveling up the amulet would cause the display to glitch.
・We have fixed some typos.
IGNISTONE update for 15 October 2023
Ver 2.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・We have fixed a bug where if you press "END" immediately after leveling up the amulet would cause the display to glitch.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2393891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update