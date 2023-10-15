 Skip to content

IGNISTONE update for 15 October 2023

Ver 2.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・We have fixed a bug where if you press "END" immediately after leveling up the amulet would cause the display to glitch.
・We have fixed some typos.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2393891
