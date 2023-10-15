v3.1.8 Update

This update includes the following changes:
- The previous update introduced an error where the dates of holidays in the Encyclopedia showed the day of the week instead of the month. This was fixed.
- High Priestess Tulsi's responses to new scrolls from Brendylynn were increased in number, so as to avoid tedium.
- The logic for processing quests and scrolls was completely refurbished, giving much more stable, predictable, and maintainable results.
- Sleep processing whether due to going to bed, taking a nap, collapsing from hunger, thirst, or exhaustion, or returning from delivering a scroll to High Priestess Tulsi, has been standardized, and problems with dialog starting before the scene has faded in have been fixed.
- Interacting with NPCs has changed. Previously, when you talked to an NPC, you got list of choices for how you wanted to interact, with one of them being "Nevermind". Now there are several icons to the right of the message box for things like chat, open shop, give a gift, ask what gifts they like, and ask them to join your party. Any icons that are not available are grayed out. Instead of having to select the "Nevermind" choice when you don't want further interaction, you can just press the enter key to dismiss the message box.
- Several NPCs did not hide the HUD while they were talking, which made the dialog hard to read. This has been corrected.
Changed files in this update