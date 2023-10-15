Update notes for 15th October 2023

Hi everyone,

Liberation came out a few weeks ago and it's definitely been a busy time. The main purpose of this release was to add remapping for joypad/gamepads/joysticks/controllers but as I worked on it more and more fixes and changes snuck in until it became a pretty massive release. I definitely prefer to do small releases but occasionally it can be fun to make hundreds of changes and release them all at once.

The biggest request by far from players was for controller remap support. Have I got it right? Probably not first go but I think we're on the right track for sure.

The biggest changes this release:

AUTO-TARGETING. When attacked your ship will lock on target.

WEAPON GIMBALS. Your lasers will follow the target inside your cross hairs a bit. This means you will hit the enemy ships a lot more.

GAMEPAD REMAPPING. In the menu you can remap the controller inputs.

Luke

Fixes

prevent keyboard echo on low performance machines on first load

add name to Kaneel spaceport

make abandon game clean up more systems such as messages

fix a few spelling mistakes (I wish editor had a spell check lol)

decrease number of hostiles if the hostile leaves through a jumpgate during a fight

clear message history on load from save game

restore UI correctly after load and instant docking

stop Council giving second warning when leaving Ecrondal

fix to civil war orbit egg mission (no spoilers)

stop Balaantra command ship firing after event (no spoilers)

prevent docking at Etain station during a mission

make ship UI health bars for energy, hull and shields accurately show upgraded values

fix a few spelling mistakes in articles and advertisements

stop civilian ship messages after escape Thantis mission ends

make The Lancaster missiles detonate if their target is destroyed

stop arriving ships giving exit messages

stop Nyria system relocking after battle

apply lots of fixes to reactor boost system

make command cruiser fire on ZED-11 during a mission (no spoilers)

fix system slide out gamepad navigation

make cooldown buttons lose focus when pressed

prevent Boost spawning multiple events on low performance machines

stop cockpit being viewable on launch on low performance machines

clamp racer top speed in Death Race

stop Lostmon system relocking after battle

stop Kaneel (and mine field) relocking after battle

allow targeting of mining stations

stop Death Race lasers causing null targets

stop plasma bolts causing null targets

prevent exploding ships from being able to be targeted

add ad theme to aliens ad

Changes

make comm messages appear on screen faster

aim Khaldir station towards Tycho jumpgate

make ZED-11 lasers no longer can fire when comms open

unlock Etain when you visit even though it has no hostiles

reduce speed of Thantis fighters

make Thantis fighters attack you if you attack them

make hacking unit cost energy to use (15 units)

lock Endurance dock when transiting Boucher

make ships attack ship that launched the missile

update bliss mission text

update holo-cast mission text

show message when Siltz sends credits to your account

make landers give zero bounty if they make it to spaceport

make rebel mining station mission text clearer

stop allowing targeting on non-important bodies

update pacing of void mission (no spoilers)

buff Ecrondal travel machines

give Ecrondal travel machines names

move Laveesti gate on Apostilico to create better view on approach

update void mission text

update Algaeus mission text

reduce gradient fade on comms message history

make scanner in Vantinov Clouds show distance when objects are close

reduce civilian traffic at Thantis

move Braben jumpgate closer to everything on MegaPlanet 1

move jumpgates on Kaneel closer to each other

rework Death Race advertisement

change icon background colour in market place

limit number of raiders in Boucher transit mission

rename London ship to The London

reduce damage from missiles in story mode

make raider hit area much large

reduce raider speed

add hacking animation to fighters

add hacking animation to heavy fighters

add hacking animation to ZED-11

buff reactor boost from 10s to 15s, reduce cooldown from 50s to 42s

buff hacking unit duration from 5s to 12s

change way civilian ships are named, stops duplicate names

remove reactor booster, EMP and hacking unit from Thantis Stadium market

increase speed of docking computer when approaching jumpgates and stations from 10 to 30

rework Boucher hostiles to give more personality

reduce speed of raiders at Boucher

rework Boucher transit mission text

rework Thantis holo-cast mission text

rework MegaPlanet 1 hostile to give more personality

rework Braben hostile to give more personality

rework informant mission text

reduce resources required by galfed map when emitters turned off

preload more music for low performance machines

move default gamepad mapping for ROLL to RIGHT STICK (was LEFT STICK)

auto target when attacked

make missiles explode if they lose their target

Additions