Update notes for 15th October 2023

Hi everyone,
Liberation came out a few weeks ago and it's definitely been a busy time. The main purpose of this release was to add remapping for joypad/gamepads/joysticks/controllers but as I worked on it more and more fixes and changes snuck in until it became a pretty massive release. I definitely prefer to do small releases but occasionally it can be fun to make hundreds of changes and release them all at once.
The biggest request by far from players was for controller remap support. Have I got it right? Probably not first go but I think we're on the right track for sure.
The biggest changes this release:
- AUTO-TARGETING. When attacked your ship will lock on target.
- WEAPON GIMBALS. Your lasers will follow the target inside your cross hairs a bit. This means you will hit the enemy ships a lot more.
- GAMEPAD REMAPPING. In the menu you can remap the controller inputs.
Fixes
- prevent keyboard echo on low performance machines on first load
- add name to Kaneel spaceport
- make abandon game clean up more systems such as messages
- fix a few spelling mistakes (I wish editor had a spell check lol)
- decrease number of hostiles if the hostile leaves through a jumpgate during a fight
- clear message history on load from save game
- restore UI correctly after load and instant docking
- stop Council giving second warning when leaving Ecrondal
- fix to civil war orbit egg mission (no spoilers)
- stop Balaantra command ship firing after event (no spoilers)
- prevent docking at Etain station during a mission
- make ship UI health bars for energy, hull and shields accurately show upgraded values
- fix a few spelling mistakes in articles and advertisements
- stop civilian ship messages after escape Thantis mission ends
- make The Lancaster missiles detonate if their target is destroyed
- stop arriving ships giving exit messages
- stop Nyria system relocking after battle
- apply lots of fixes to reactor boost system
- make command cruiser fire on ZED-11 during a mission (no spoilers)
- fix system slide out gamepad navigation
- make cooldown buttons lose focus when pressed
- prevent Boost spawning multiple events on low performance machines
- stop cockpit being viewable on launch on low performance machines
- clamp racer top speed in Death Race
- stop Lostmon system relocking after battle
- stop Kaneel (and mine field) relocking after battle
- allow targeting of mining stations
- stop Death Race lasers causing null targets
- stop plasma bolts causing null targets
- prevent exploding ships from being able to be targeted
- add ad theme to aliens ad
Changes
- make comm messages appear on screen faster
- aim Khaldir station towards Tycho jumpgate
- make ZED-11 lasers no longer can fire when comms open
- unlock Etain when you visit even though it has no hostiles
- reduce speed of Thantis fighters
- make Thantis fighters attack you if you attack them
- make hacking unit cost energy to use (15 units)
- lock Endurance dock when transiting Boucher
- make ships attack ship that launched the missile
- update bliss mission text
- update holo-cast mission text
- show message when Siltz sends credits to your account
- make landers give zero bounty if they make it to spaceport
- make rebel mining station mission text clearer
- stop allowing targeting on non-important bodies
- update pacing of void mission (no spoilers)
- buff Ecrondal travel machines
- give Ecrondal travel machines names
- move Laveesti gate on Apostilico to create better view on approach
- update void mission text
- update Algaeus mission text
- reduce gradient fade on comms message history
- make scanner in Vantinov Clouds show distance when objects are close
- reduce civilian traffic at Thantis
- move Braben jumpgate closer to everything on MegaPlanet 1
- move jumpgates on Kaneel closer to each other
- rework Death Race advertisement
- change icon background colour in market place
- limit number of raiders in Boucher transit mission
- rename London ship to The London
- reduce damage from missiles in story mode
- make raider hit area much large
- reduce raider speed
- add hacking animation to fighters
- add hacking animation to heavy fighters
- add hacking animation to ZED-11
- buff reactor boost from 10s to 15s, reduce cooldown from 50s to 42s
- buff hacking unit duration from 5s to 12s
- change way civilian ships are named, stops duplicate names
- remove reactor booster, EMP and hacking unit from Thantis Stadium market
- increase speed of docking computer when approaching jumpgates and stations from 10 to 30
- rework Boucher hostiles to give more personality
- reduce speed of raiders at Boucher
- rework Boucher transit mission text
- rework Thantis holo-cast mission text
- rework MegaPlanet 1 hostile to give more personality
- rework Braben hostile to give more personality
- rework informant mission text
- reduce resources required by galfed map when emitters turned off
- preload more music for low performance machines
- move default gamepad mapping for ROLL to RIGHT STICK (was LEFT STICK)
- auto target when attacked
- make missiles explode if they lose their target
Additions
- add auto-targeting
- give ZED-11 lasers a gimbal so they follow targeted ships inside crosshairs (makes it easier to hit)
- add massive civil war battle to Ecrondal orbit
- add messages from before current play session into comms panel when playing from save game
- add more metal to Morloc to make it more epic
- make "not enough energy" messages show energy levels
- add hacking animation to landers
- add taunts and chatter from racers when doing Death Race
- add auto-save when docking
- add arrival messages when a civilian ship exits jumpgate
- add space station to Nyria system
- add icon to executable
- add banter to Boucher hostile
- add hour and minute to save game thumbnails
- add SFX to more UI elements such as buttons and slide outs
- include the source code with the distribution
- on various UI elements such as cooldown buttons, show controller input instead of keyboard input if controller detected
