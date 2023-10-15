Bug Fixes and Performance

- Removed some unfair monster spawns in certain areas
- Improved visual clarity when using Hunting Spear and Hunting Shuriken
- Improved the performance of all player attack renderers
- Improved the performance of status ailment visual effects
- Fixed items granting the "Blessing of Moridana" skill
- Fixed the prerequisites for the "Hardened Blades" skill
- Fixed a rather nasty series of bugs triggered by using a skill tree reset. This was causing attack effects to get left behind etc. Thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports on this, it let me finally track it down!
