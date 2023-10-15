 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 15 October 2023

Bug Fixes and Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 12444131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed some unfair monster spawns in certain areas
  • Improved visual clarity when using Hunting Spear and Hunting Shuriken
  • Improved the performance of all player attack renderers
  • Improved the performance of status ailment visual effects
  • Fixed items granting the "Blessing of Moridana" skill
  • Fixed the prerequisites for the "Hardened Blades" skill
  • Fixed a rather nasty series of bugs triggered by using a skill tree reset. This was causing attack effects to get left behind etc. Thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports on this, it let me finally track it down!

