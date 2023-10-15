 Skip to content

Ettrian - The Elf Prince update for 15 October 2023

Global Gaming Experience: Now Available in French and German

Ettrian - The Elf Prince update for 15 October 2023

Build 12444125

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whether you prefer exploring in English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, French, or German, the choice is yours!

🔊 While we're preparing for the upcoming updates that will bring voice acting in all available languages, you can currently enjoy the rich narratives in Japanese and English. Our recent patch has fine-tuned these features for an even more immersive experience.

Don't miss out on this enhanced gaming journey. Join us now and become part of our global community! Your epic quest awaits. 🎮🌐

Stay tuned for more thrilling updates. We're dedicated to making your gaming experience exceptional.

If you have any questions or need further details, feel free to contact us. Your adventure is our priority!

