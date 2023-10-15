 Skip to content

Unification update for 15 October 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12444015

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added map to menu during a run
  • added vertical offset adjustment of the map with up/down on movement keys/joystick
  • improved positioning of map for visibility
  • decoupled time toggle power from timekeeper
  • allowed time nullification to continue during stun
  • fixed jackhammer hitbox initializing in an active state
  • fixed laser blast tip rotation timescale

