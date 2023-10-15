- added map to menu during a run
- added vertical offset adjustment of the map with up/down on movement keys/joystick
- improved positioning of map for visibility
- decoupled time toggle power from timekeeper
- allowed time nullification to continue during stun
- fixed jackhammer hitbox initializing in an active state
- fixed laser blast tip rotation timescale
Unification update for 15 October 2023
Menu Map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1177341 Depot 1177341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update