Update V0.7.64

Hello everyone, I'm VaMP. In this update, I've primarily added new fusion equipment and related achievements. Additionally, I've introduced automatic cloud and local save backups to reduce the chances of corrupted saves and rollbacks. Hope you enjoy the game!

【New Content】

New fusion equipment: Hellfire Beam. (Fused from UAV and Orbital Cannon)

Added achievement for evolving equipment. (Devastator, Electric Shuriken, Floating Laser, Boomerang, Hellfire Beam)

【Optimizations】

Added automatic cloud backup save feature and local save backup functionality to reduce the chances of data corruption and rollbacks. (unresolved issues for sudden power outages or forced log-offs)

Enhanced visual effects and performance optimizations for Orbital Cannon.

Enhanced the explosion visual effect and performance optimizations for rockets.

The lowest graphics rendering rate can now be set to 25%.

Improved in-game upgrade system, now you can remove the six options that can be upgraded infinitely. (Recovery and Refine cannot be removed).

【Fixed Issues】

Fixed an issue where Floating Laser did not deal additional damage when overload.

