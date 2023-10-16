AUTUMN 2023: New Maps, New Modes

Greeting, Agents, and welcome to Intruder’s Autumn 2023 Update. As the seasons change, the weather turns, and the days get shorter, it felt right to bring the shifting mood to Intruder.

Let’s talk about some striking updates to Oceanside and Cliffside, the return of a beloved game mode, notable fixes, and more – all available today.

Oceanside has received a substantial update and fixes, including several brand-new map variants. There are now four Oceanside maps for your extracting enjoyment:

Oceanside Day: The sun is scorching-hot on a perfect beach day, giving Oceanside a brighter vibe and much higher visibility that leaves intruders and guards alike exposed to the light.

Oceanside Sunset: The classic Oceanside mood you know and love, with some minor updates to lighting and layout to keep things feeling fresh.

Oceanside Night: The seaside manor is shrouded in shadow, making the exterior more dangerous than ever as intruders creep through the moonlight.

Oceanside Storm: A storm rages on the shrouded coast, bringing the first-ever weather event to an official Intruder map. Use the thunder to mask your shots, create confusion in the rain, and extract into the darkness.





Across all Oceanside variants, you’ll notice a litany of fixes and additions. New props and lighting open up new tactical avenues across the map. Additionally, the guards have moved the keypad note to the upstairs living room, where it’s slightly less exposed to balloons and binoculars (but not entirely). We can’t wait to see how your new strategies shift the meta and clash with or complement old-reliable tactics. With performance enhancements and fixes to exploits and other issues, Oceanside plays better than ever in all its forms.

Separately, you can now change the time of day on official maps using a brand-new cheat command. Use "/daytimeindex 0" to instantly adjust the map variant -- just substitute the 0 for 1, 2, etc. to make the appropriate change to a different time of day.

Now, let's talk Cliffside.

New Cliffside Maps & Raid Mode

Expanding on our recent release of the Cliffside remake, we have a series of new map variants – as well as the return of a much-anticipated game mode. In addition to the current daytime Cliffside map, you can play all of these new Cliffsides starting today:

Cliffside Raid: An alternative game type to the default Hack mode, Cliffside Raid finally returns. You’ll find the briefcases in new locations, but the objective remains the same: Get in, get the package, and get out. With the map remake’s updated layout, there are even more tactical opportunities for cautious (or maniacal) extractions.

Cliffside Sunset: A moody addition to the rotation of Cliffside maps, this cloudy sunset basks Facility 01 in a soft and warm glow. The perfect scenic vista when a rig sends you soaring downward to certain doom.

Cliffside Night: Watch your step on the rocky outcropping underneath the facility – the cover of night makes exterior actions on Cliffside all the more risky (and rewarding) for both teams.



Once again, use "/daytimeindex 0" to instantly adjust the time of day on Cliffside -- just substitute the 0 for 1, 2, etc. to swap time of day.

Looking Ahead: Mountainside 2.0

Separate from today’s update, we’re excited to announce that development has begun on a ground-up remake of Mountainside!

Much like the Oceanside and Cliffside updates, this is a substantial but faithful reimagination of the largest official Intruder map. During a developer stream on the official Superboss Games Discord, we showed a very early work-in-progress first look at the progress so far. You can see that below – and if you’d like to learn more, and join us for future developer livestreams, join the Discord!