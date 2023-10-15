 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 15 October 2023

Log Requirements Build V1.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed misspelling in Trophies
-Copper/gold Ingots reduce Log usage. From 2->1 for copper and 5->2 for gold.
-Singing to animals is more intuitive with the word "Sing (Night)" When checking animal's stats.

