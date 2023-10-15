Bug fixes and performance improvements

This patch includes a new system that should greatly reduce the performance impact of killing large swaths of enemies and picking up their loot. I've done a few runs with it and haven't noticed any issues, but if you see anything weird please let me know!
My primary goal for the moment is to clean up the remaining bugs and hopefully make the game perform smoothly late into those 30-60 minute runs where things get a bit out of control.
Other fixes:
- Fixed (hopefully) a bug where the Crafter could break until the game restarted
- Made a series of performance improvements to various gameplay elements, primarily reducing memory fragmentation
- Fixed an issue where the Avatar of the Night wouldn't respect skills or items that increased the number of bats that could spawn.
Changed files in this update