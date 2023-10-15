ChangeLog - Version 1.1.3

**
Implementations:
**
- Replaced the models of the following items: Huge Club, Stone Pickaxe, Stone hatchet, Torch, and Stone shovel.
- Introduced a new island featuring a hostile village.
- Added the SteamID viewing window in the Admin Panel.
- Implemented the character spawn function within the admin panel.
- Enhanced the storage capacity of the reinforced chest.
- Disabled FSR 2.1 as the default setting.
- Included the bestiary feature for trackable domesticable animals.
- Introduced the snake entity and its venom.
- Enabled the use of an antidote with cow's milk to counteract snake venom.
**
Fixes:
**
- Refined animal interactions to align with their food chain, resulting in more natural behavior.
- Resolved the issue preventing the use of beds in multiplayer game sessions.
- Corrected the vulnerability that allowed the addition of beds and totems in previously claimed areas.
- Fixed the oversized bag issue on mannequins.
- Addressed the bug that enabled prisoners to shoot arrows without arrows in their inventories.
- Fixed the problem where Buffalos wouldn't respond to commands after dismounting.
- Solved the obstacle that hindered prisoners from traversing minor elevations during their movement.
