Native Hunter update for 15 October 2023

ChangeLog - Version 1.1.3

15 October 2023

ChangeLog - Version 1.1.3

Implementations:

  • Replaced the models of the following items: Huge Club, Stone Pickaxe, Stone hatchet, Torch, and Stone shovel.
  • Introduced a new island featuring a hostile village.
  • Added the SteamID viewing window in the Admin Panel.
  • Implemented the character spawn function within the admin panel.
  • Enhanced the storage capacity of the reinforced chest.
  • Disabled FSR 2.1 as the default setting.
  • Included the bestiary feature for trackable domesticable animals.
  • Introduced the snake entity and its venom.
  • Enabled the use of an antidote with cow's milk to counteract snake venom.

Fixes:

  • Refined animal interactions to align with their food chain, resulting in more natural behavior.
  • Resolved the issue preventing the use of beds in multiplayer game sessions.
  • Corrected the vulnerability that allowed the addition of beds and totems in previously claimed areas.
  • Fixed the oversized bag issue on mannequins.
  • Addressed the bug that enabled prisoners to shoot arrows without arrows in their inventories.
  • Fixed the problem where Buffalos wouldn't respond to commands after dismounting.
  • Solved the obstacle that hindered prisoners from traversing minor elevations during their movement.

