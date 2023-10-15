 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers update for 15 October 2023

Patch 0.10161

Share · View all patches · Build 12443659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix patch to potentially resolve an issue where some users were unable to interact with the main menu.

➡️ Changes

  • Added a rotational arrow when placing items (some of them may not be facing the right direction, but hopefully it's still useful)

🏪 Shopkeeping Updates

  • Employees no longer automatically restock trash items, but still do so if you manually specify it -- this is so that employees are more intuitive for new players

🎷 Audio Changes

  • Removed some unnecessary mixer groups from vehicle audio mixer
  • Removed an extra compressor from sfx mixer that wasn't doing anything
  • Re-routed wind audio thru environmental sfx mixer
  • Added tree destruction particle sound
  • Tweaked more source attenuation settings

⚙️ Optimizations

  • Fixed a case where microphone capture code running even when push to talk wasn't pressed, which should add some FPS gains

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed a potential issue where main menu buttons aren't appearing
  • Fixed disposing items in inventory not dropping scrap
  • Fixed 2 potential issues where map progress could be lost if the player crashed
  • Fixed potential disconnect when a client joins a game while the host is changing employee settings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1419852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link