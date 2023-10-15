Patch 0.10161

This is a small hotfix patch to potentially resolve an issue where some users were unable to interact with the main menu.
➡️ Changes
- Added a rotational arrow when placing items (some of them may not be facing the right direction, but hopefully it's still useful)
🏪 Shopkeeping Updates
- Employees no longer automatically restock trash items, but still do so if you manually specify it -- this is so that employees are more intuitive for new players
🎷 Audio Changes
- Removed some unnecessary mixer groups from vehicle audio mixer
- Removed an extra compressor from sfx mixer that wasn't doing anything
- Re-routed wind audio thru environmental sfx mixer
- Added tree destruction particle sound
- Tweaked more source attenuation settings
⚙️ Optimizations
- Fixed a case where microphone capture code running even when push to talk wasn't pressed, which should add some FPS gains
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed a potential issue where main menu buttons aren't appearing
- Fixed disposing items in inventory not dropping scrap
- Fixed 2 potential issues where map progress could be lost if the player crashed
- Fixed potential disconnect when a client joins a game while the host is changing employee settings
Changed files in this update