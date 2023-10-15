Patch v.1.1.193

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Lampbearers,

A new patch is now available, thanks to our passionate and dedicated team, fully committed to enhancing your gaming experience.

We want to express our gratitude to everyone who's been sending us crash reports through Sentry, simply by clicking "send" on the crash reporter.

Your contributions are invaluable in helping us identify and address the issues some of you have been facing.

Sentry Report Tool

As an illustration, the four crashes we've fixed in today's patch are direct reports from Sentry:

We've addressed a crash that could occur when the host was holding a specific item.

We've resolved a crash that could occur when enemy AIs moved sideways while targeting the player.

We've fixed a crash that could occur in very specific circumstances when spawning the destructible particles that appear when using an umbral exit point.

We've fixed a rare crash that could occur when showing the tendrils connecting the soul and its victim.

POS Calculation Crash

Regarding the crash on the first loading screen, while we await a permanent fix in collaboration with EPIC, we've discovered another workaround thanks to MitoGouken:

Go to "X:\Steam\steamapps\common\The Lords of the Fallen"

Right click on "LOTF2.exe" - Click on Properties

Go to the Compatibility tab

Activate compatibility with Windows 8

Disable fullscreen optimizations

Run this program as an administrator

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849889/3d4b344e3dcc6c5bb96b28cbdb0072cd7b95da37.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849889/56260f2fefbf0d05fa9c5a0bce11ae9b2bca1554.png)[/url]

This is a preferable solution to the previous workaround as it still utilizes precompiled shaders, ensuring that you won't experience micro-stutters when entering a new biome. We recommend trying this workaround first, and if it doesn't work, then you can add "-nopsos" to access the game.

DLSS Frame Generation Manual Activation

Yesterday, we globally deactivated DLSS Frame Generation after discovering through Sentry that it was one of the main causes of crashes on 40 series GPUs for the vast majority of its owners.

However, some community members have requested that we reactivate it because they were not experiencing issues and preferred the higher framerate it offers.

While we won't be activating it by default until the issue is fully resolved, we've added a way for you to manually activate it if you wish by adding in launch options "-DLSSFG".

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849889/240eeecc0361ecba348a376c2f57ff46e3455a49.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42849889/579c8c84066b5606a0e49f26d57e0f7c4922e236.png)[/url]

Other Fixes

Window Fullscreen with VSync is now the default setting.

The Auto-Set button now will set the game in windowed fullscreen and activate vsync.

We've fixed an issue where attacking enemies from behind sometimes wouldn't apply the additional damage.

We've addressed several rare crashes in the USteamUtilsSubsystem that occurred when Steam was switched off but the game was still being played.

We'd like to give a special shoutout to Gwyn for her incredible virtual photography created using our 3D Photo Mode. She's not only featured in these patch notes but also on the splash screen. Check out her Twitter account; she has a wealth of stunning artwork worth viewing.

In Light we Walk.

