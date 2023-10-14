 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 14 October 2023

We'll be playing with FrauZockersucht today!

Share · View all patches · Build 12443506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join us today at 7:00 PM CEST on FrauZockersuchts Twitch Channel: twitch.tv/frauzockersucht

We will be playing the brand new update "Big Bunker Update III". The stream will be in German but feel free to join and ask questions in English too!

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
