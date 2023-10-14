 Skip to content

We're Tethered Together update for 14 October 2023

Patch 02 - Oct 14th

Patch 02 - Oct 14th · Build 12443458

  • Official achievements added to the game
  • Added reverb to footsteps
  • Modified assets for eyes for more readability
  • Fixed bug where characters would slide if a box was placed between them
  • Added UI SFX (page noise for buttons)
  • Reduced friction on walls to make platforms easier to jump up to
  • Volume priority adjustments for UI and Enemy audio
  • Fixed resolution aspect for 16:10
  • Resolved several z-layering issues
  • Updated cutscene timers & skipping
  • When replaying game, checkpoints reset properly and player is detached from partner when they should be
  • Munched several minor quality-of-life bugs

