- Official achievements added to the game
- Added reverb to footsteps
- Modified assets for eyes for more readability
- Fixed bug where characters would slide if a box was placed between them
- Added UI SFX (page noise for buttons)
- Reduced friction on walls to make platforms easier to jump up to
- Volume priority adjustments for UI and Enemy audio
- Fixed resolution aspect for 16:10
- Resolved several z-layering issues
- Updated cutscene timers & skipping
- When replaying game, checkpoints reset properly and player is detached from partner when they should be
- Munched several minor quality-of-life bugs
We're Tethered Together update for 14 October 2023
Patch 02 - Oct 14th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
