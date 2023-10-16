We've improved the initial POV position in VR.
You will notice that your initial POV position now uses a camera tilt which makes for a much easier viewing angle.
Costume Party update for 16 October 2023
Minor bug fixes and improvement for VR camera system
We've improved the initial POV position in VR.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update