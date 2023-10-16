 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Costume Party update for 16 October 2023

Minor bug fixes and improvement for VR camera system

Share · View all patches · Build 12443408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've improved the initial POV position in VR.
You will notice that your initial POV position now uses a camera tilt which makes for a much easier viewing angle.

Changed files in this update

Costume Party Content Depot 1648301
  • Loading history…
data Depot 1648302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link