Hide the HUD + Major Fixes

Hi everyone, and thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor!
Just a brief update to address some issues, notes below:
- The "H" key can be used to hide the gameplay HUD in the Neighbourhood House level (for screenshots, videos, etc.)
- Fixed a nasty crash that would occur if you restarted the Neighbourhood House level 6-7 times
- Fixed reflections when switching in and out of Dark / Nightcam mode
- Fixed some issues in Hard Mode when exceeding 30 - 40 spawned anomalies
- Fixed an issue caused by a book trying to speak when it has no mouth
- Other general improvements
Changed files in this update