 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 14 October 2023

Hide the HUD + Major Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12443396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, and thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor!

Just a brief update to address some issues, notes below:

  • The "H" key can be used to hide the gameplay HUD in the Neighbourhood House level (for screenshots, videos, etc.)
  • Fixed a nasty crash that would occur if you restarted the Neighbourhood House level 6-7 times
  • Fixed reflections when switching in and out of Dark / Nightcam mode
  • Fixed some issues in Hard Mode when exceeding 30 - 40 spawned anomalies
  • Fixed an issue caused by a book trying to speak when it has no mouth
  • Other general improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2551781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link