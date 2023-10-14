My fellow mortarmen, we are calling on you to meet with us once a week so that we may more quickly polish anything that may be outstanding that we've missed and to help shape the game with your suggestions and ideas. The day will always be on Sunday, always at 4pm EST, join us in Discord so that we may receive your direct feedback.
[url=https://dsc.gg/mortarmen]
[/url]
MORTARMEN Playtest update for 14 October 2023
Weekly Playtests - Every Sunday [4PM EST]
My fellow mortarmen, we are calling on you to meet with us once a week so that we may more quickly polish anything that may be outstanding that we've missed and to help shape the game with your suggestions and ideas. The day will always be on Sunday, always at 4pm EST, join us in Discord so that we may receive your direct feedback.
Changed depots in beta branch