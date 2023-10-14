Update #8: New New Game



Update #8 is a big one, hitting a lot of new game progress and getting ready for impending Early Access launch! Since we have ... a few ... other things to do, the change log will be short and sweet!

Rebuilt the new game screen - now check your characters in more detail, change anyone's name and appearance before playing.

We've also added over 30 new appearance options for your teammates - the combinations are getting really fun now. Post your favs in discord.

Difficult is back and all working and shiny. Check it out -- full detail stack visible while making the choice in new game.

v0.9.23 - 10/14/2023