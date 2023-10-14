 Skip to content

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Update #8: New New Game

Update #8 is a big one, hitting a lot of new game progress and getting ready for impending Early Access launch! Since we have ... a few ... other things to do, the change log will be short and sweet!

  • Rebuilt the new game screen - now check your characters in more detail, change anyone's name and appearance before playing.
  • We've also added over 30 new appearance options for your teammates - the combinations are getting really fun now. Post your favs in discord.
  • Difficult is back and all working and shiny. Check it out -- full detail stack visible while making the choice in new game.

v0.9.23 - 10/14/2023

  • Improved New Game with better visuals, stats, Trait and Tag inspection, change name and appearance
  • Randomize name or change name for all New Game characters
  • Loaded up a bunk of new appearance options for your team
  • Improved camera placement and rotation on loading game after Turn 1
  • Fixed bugs with Bleeding Out and certain Wounds invisibly taking away some of your AP even though it is still shown
  • Added "Wounded" tag to the merc roster list tags and main roster tag display in safehouse
  • Fixed double display of "Wounded" tag in mission deployment
  • Fixed issues with mission preamble showing out of date name
  • Making "Attempt Next Stage" more obvious in Victory screen
  • Fixed issue with selection box disappearing while looking at mission planning map
  • Big name fix and duplication reduction - thanks @Ahab!
  • Fixed terminal issue in Haven Smokeout

