Update #8: New New Game

Update #8 is a big one, hitting a lot of new game progress and getting ready for impending Early Access launch! Since we have ... a few ... other things to do, the change log will be short and sweet!
- Rebuilt the new game screen - now check your characters in more detail, change anyone's name and appearance before playing.
- We've also added over 30 new appearance options for your teammates - the combinations are getting really fun now. Post your favs in discord.
- Difficult is back and all working and shiny. Check it out -- full detail stack visible while making the choice in new game.
v0.9.23 - 10/14/2023
- Improved New Game with better visuals, stats, Trait and Tag inspection, change name and appearance
- Randomize name or change name for all New Game characters
- Loaded up a bunk of new appearance options for your team
- Improved camera placement and rotation on loading game after Turn 1
- Fixed bugs with Bleeding Out and certain Wounds invisibly taking away some of your AP even though it is still shown
- Added "Wounded" tag to the merc roster list tags and main roster tag display in safehouse
- Fixed double display of "Wounded" tag in mission deployment
- Fixed issues with mission preamble showing out of date name
- Making "Attempt Next Stage" more obvious in Victory screen
- Fixed issue with selection box disappearing while looking at mission planning map
- Big name fix and duplication reduction - thanks @Ahab!
- Fixed terminal issue in Haven Smokeout
