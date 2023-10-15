Update 27 Arrives! Fang of the Thing that Lurks Beneath

Hi Everyone,
We are ready with a new update with lots of new unique items making the game so much more rewarding. These are powerful items that can usually be found after the boss fights. Unique rings can also be found while fishing. A few of them are rewards at the Artisan's treasure vault. Save files are compatible with this update, but in order to see the new items in the treasure vault, starting a new game is required.
Some of these items have interesting effects like starting/stopping rain or giving the hero more chance to find a treasure while fishing. Some rings can even amplify talent stone damages.
ADDITIONS:
- 48 new unique items added:
8 rings
11 amulets
12 shortswords
5 greatswords
6 warhammers
6 staves
- A new weapon trait, "Undead Bane" added. Now all Silver weapons have this trait and they inflict 25% more damage to undeads.
- "Scent of Beast" curse added. This may happen when the hero shapeshifts to bear or bat. Speechcraft decreases but intimidation increases. Hero also can not enter towns easily.
- Remove Curse potion added.
CHANGES
- Every dungeon's last room chest contains a unique item.
- Iron chests have 25% chance to contain a unique item.
- Sword in the stone incident drops a unique sword. There are more ghosts that protect sword in the stone.
- Tomb at the mausoleum always has a unique item. There are more monsters that protect the tomb.
- Trees drop loot bags. They used to drop only wood, but now drop different materials.
- Changed some of the drop rates of certain ingredients so that the hero can make health and stamina potions more easily.
- "Nigthmares" is a curse instead of a "Sanity loss".
- Undeads are now immune to drain life.
- There are crystals at the last room of lava dungeon for more loot.
- Hyena encounters are more crowded now.
- Improved the roll over card on melee damage and ranged damage on the character sheet. Now you can read fire, ice, poison, lightning and bleed damage on the cards.
