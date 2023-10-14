Hotfix 1 for reficul 666 beta 1.12

Hotfix 1 for Beta 1.12 is now available!

With improving and building on our initial beta, this is the first of a number of hotfixes before Halloween.

Changelog -

Got rid of some random doors in the environment

Fixed up firearms typo in Tutorial

Fixed up and improved potion and painkiller usage and animation

Fixed catacombs issues with mission objects and FPS

Improved skeleton AI

Added LOTS MORE GOODIES more goodies to find

Added more weapons and relics, potions

Improved weapons and relics

Weapon and relic Balancing

Intro Typo fixed

Other Misc typos fixed in inventory and tutorial

Light improvements for weapons with tac lights

All 3 demons are now in the game

Improved flow of gameplay when using flashlight and ammo at the right time to defeat enemies

More random events and enemies

Misc improvements and fixes