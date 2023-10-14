 Skip to content

REFICUL 666 update for 14 October 2023

Hotfix 1 for reficul 666 beta 1.12

Build 12443280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1 for Beta 1.12 is now available!

With improving and building on our initial beta, this is the first of a number of hotfixes before Halloween.

Changelog -

Got rid of some random doors in the environment
Fixed up firearms typo in Tutorial
Fixed up and improved potion and painkiller usage and animation
Fixed catacombs issues with mission objects and FPS
Improved skeleton AI
Added LOTS MORE GOODIES more goodies to find
Added more weapons and relics, potions
Improved weapons and relics
Weapon and relic Balancing
Intro Typo fixed
Other Misc typos fixed in inventory and tutorial
Light improvements for weapons with tac lights
All 3 demons are now in the game
Improved flow of gameplay when using flashlight and ammo at the right time to defeat enemies
More random events and enemies
Misc improvements and fixes

