-Fixed Japanese term item
-Replaced Band-Aid term for Adhesive patch
-Iron Axe now gives from 7 to 10 logs when cutting. Helps with late game collecting
Harvest Island update for 14 October 2023
Localization + Iron Axe buff
Patchnotes via Steam Community
