More translation and bug fixes

Hello,

I'm excited to announce a recent update that brings some exciting changes to the game:

Increased Challenge: In the more challenging game modes, you'll now find that bosses are even more cunning, making your gameplay experience all the more intense.

Enhanced Information: When you navigate the game mode selection menu, you'll notice a wealth of additional information regarding the distinctions and challenges posed by each mode. This should help you choose your preferred style of play more effectively.

Sound Volume Bug Fix: The main menu's sound volume bug has been successfully resolved, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience for all players.

Improved Translation: We've been diligently addressing translation issues, resulting in the correction of numerous errors. Notably, our Chinese, German, and Portuguese translations are now highly accurate, thanks to the contributions of Spelohat, Kai, and E!st, respectively.

Upcoming Full Release: Mark your calendars for an exciting event! We'll be switching to the full release of the game on October 19th. Be sure to stay tuned for even more content and improvements in the future.

Thank you for your continued support, and remember to "keep digging" in this thrilling gaming adventure.

Best regards,