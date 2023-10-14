 Skip to content

Monolith update for 14 October 2023

Update 1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes all unattainable achievements.
  • Look closer.
  • Connoisseur
  • I don't want to starve.
  • Fact checker
  • Fixes text and voice-over errors
  • Fixes bugs in the scripting when experimenting with the sample box
  • Improves the controls of the "Weighing" mini-game.
  • Videos are now played in the correct language, despite the fact that the language settings are different from another

