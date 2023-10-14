 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Version 0.031

Version 0.031

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Track Traction not being correct.
  • Now shows tire smoke when tires are spinning on a run.
  • Fixed tire frictions on all vehicles due to track friction fix.
  • Adjusted Big Pump Nitro physics to allow faster runs.
  • Adjusted Small Pump Nitro Engine Combo (Now a scaled down version of the Big Pump).
  • Burnout start and stop are now controlled by on and off the throttle.
  • Stage triggers are now activated when front wheels are stopped behind starting line after your burnout.
  • Fixed vehicles spawning with wrong power.
  • Reduced Sandbox Autostart time to 1 second, Multiplayer is at 7 seconds.
  • Fixed Online Lobbies reading the wrong MPH in main room.

