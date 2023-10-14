- Fixed Track Traction not being correct.
- Now shows tire smoke when tires are spinning on a run.
- Fixed tire frictions on all vehicles due to track friction fix.
- Adjusted Big Pump Nitro physics to allow faster runs.
- Adjusted Small Pump Nitro Engine Combo (Now a scaled down version of the Big Pump).
- Burnout start and stop are now controlled by on and off the throttle.
- Stage triggers are now activated when front wheels are stopped behind starting line after your burnout.
- Fixed vehicles spawning with wrong power.
- Reduced Sandbox Autostart time to 1 second, Multiplayer is at 7 seconds.
- Fixed Online Lobbies reading the wrong MPH in main room.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 14 October 2023
Version 0.031
Patchnotes via Steam Community
