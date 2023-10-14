Version 0.5.0. Preview 4

Share · View all patches · Build 12443132 · Last edited 14 October 2023 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello ghost hunters,

Starting today, a small update will be released for all internal testers. The update includes:

Added

The lumen effects have been added to all ceiling lights.

Added flickering light in the main menu.

Some objects spawn randomly (during events time).

The door panel has received new functions and status messages.

The first 2 puzzles were linked in the first level.

Options

Montion Blur

Resolution

Bugfix

It is now possible again to click through to the options in the main menu.

It is now possible to return to the main menu in Options, Credits and Update History.

Security vulnerability in file management system fixed.

All data will now be saved under a new path.

All settings set in the options are now saved in the engine and are checked every time the level is started and the new settings are applied.

If the player wanted to interact with another object and the widget disappeared, all important widgets that are not allowed to disappear will also disappear.

Changes

Some objects have been changed (e.g. safe, event decoration, etc.)

The mind has received a new structure.

The ghost has received a new AI (but not yet fully implemented)

In the next updates we will delve more into the spirit. Horror sounds, interactions etc.

Your MS Games and Software