 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CyberPigeon update for 14 October 2023

Change Log v0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12443127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The level is now procedurally generated, resulting in a completely different experience each time. If the engine detects there isn't enough blocks, it will clear the board and try again.

  • Generated blocks can now be destroyed by firing at them.

  • New interactive blocks - Lava Block, Water Block, Fire Block, Leaf Block and Bomb Block

  • Element system has been introduced. Example - If water touches a Shock Block or enemy static attack, it will be conducted and can hurt CyberPigeon.

  • Spirit Helpers attacks now collide properly with the level blocks.

  • Reduced the amount of times you have to fire at a television in the shop. And increased the time that the image showing you what to do is available. [Fire at the televisions to buy a powerup assuming there is enough coins]

  • Slightly longer cooldown for the dashing ability. Plus a new animation for when CyberPigeon is recovered.

  • Coin Block will now only give 10 coins. The generated levels usually result in a lot more coin blocks appearing. Coins spawning on the field now have an increased catch area.

  • Change Log will now appear in-game throughout the development period in the Options menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link