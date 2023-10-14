Change Log v0.2.0

The level is now procedurally generated, resulting in a completely different experience each time. If the engine detects there isn't enough blocks, it will clear the board and try again.

Generated blocks can now be destroyed by firing at them.

New interactive blocks - Lava Block, Water Block, Fire Block, Leaf Block and Bomb Block

Element system has been introduced. Example - If water touches a Shock Block or enemy static attack, it will be conducted and can hurt CyberPigeon.

Spirit Helpers attacks now collide properly with the level blocks.

Reduced the amount of times you have to fire at a television in the shop. And increased the time that the image showing you what to do is available. [Fire at the televisions to buy a powerup assuming there is enough coins]

Slightly longer cooldown for the dashing ability. Plus a new animation for when CyberPigeon is recovered.

Coin Block will now only give 10 coins. The generated levels usually result in a lot more coin blocks appearing. Coins spawning on the field now have an increased catch area.