Infernal Wave update for 14 October 2023

Patch 1.4

Patch 1.4 · Build 12443107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New map implemented in the game: Infinite Room
    • It is a small room that you will have to survive infinite rounds. Until what rounds will you survive?
    • Collect as many souls as possible in the soul chest on the map. Although yes, it will be impossible.

  • New implementation in electricity: Fuse
    • Gather one or more fuses and place them in the fuse machine to activate the electricity
    • Fuses are currently in beta mode so they are only available in the fourth and new map Infinite Room.

  • Correction in the texts of the advantages

  • UI fix when getting a new perk

  • Some of the biggest updates are coming so we will have another new map even bigger than the first, so there will be. challenges for it and new implementations in the characters with a new weapon.

