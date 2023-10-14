-
New map implemented in the game: Infinite Room
• It is a small room that you will have to survive infinite rounds. Until what rounds will you survive?
• Collect as many souls as possible in the soul chest on the map. Although yes, it will be impossible.
New implementation in electricity: Fuse
• Gather one or more fuses and place them in the fuse machine to activate the electricity
• Fuses are currently in beta mode so they are only available in the fourth and new map Infinite Room.
Correction in the texts of the advantages
UI fix when getting a new perk
Some of the biggest updates are coming so we will have another new map even bigger than the first, so there will be. challenges for it and new implementations in the characters with a new weapon.
