New map implemented in the game: Infinite Room

• It is a small room that you will have to survive infinite rounds. Until what rounds will you survive?

• Collect as many souls as possible in the soul chest on the map. Although yes, it will be impossible.

New implementation in electricity: Fuse

• Gather one or more fuses and place them in the fuse machine to activate the electricity

• Fuses are currently in beta mode so they are only available in the fourth and new map Infinite Room.

Correction in the texts of the advantages

UI fix when getting a new perk