EarthKart update for 14 October 2023

Update 1.4 is Here! Free Unlimited Gas!

Update 1.4 is Here! Free Unlimited Gas!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unlimited Gas is here! No more annoying Gas Tanks! Users now get 2 free Sessions per day with Unlimited Driving instead of 1 tank of gas. Please give me feedback so I can Improve this further!

