Unlimited Gas is here! No more annoying Gas Tanks! Users now get 2 free Sessions per day with Unlimited Driving instead of 1 tank of gas. Please give me feedback so I can Improve this further!
EarthKart update for 14 October 2023
Update 1.4 is Here! Free Unlimited Gas!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
