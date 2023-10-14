Spell Disk 0.5 Update Is Here!

Added the wardrobe in the Root Chamber. Upon completing certain feats in the game, you will gain access to various outfits and accessories that can modify your playstyle throughout the game.

We plan to add more outfits and accessories throughout the duration of the Early Access phase.

At the current state, a lot of quality of life features and progression tracks are not implemented yet. On upcoming future 0.5 version patches and updates, we plan to improve the system and add more content to this new outfit and accessory system, including making the accessories available in the survivor mode.

Due to an internal data change, version 0.5 cannot continue an ongoing run started from version 0.4. The game application requires you to recall your last worn outfit and accessory, which the previous version does not have. Upon updating to the new version, the game will reset your ongoing run to prevent data-reading errors. Additionally, this will become the default behavior for game updates going forward. Updating from the previous version will result in the removal of the currently saved ongoing run, causing the "Continue" option to disappear.

Adjusted and fixed player image.

Fixed gem horizon's spell tag.

Fixed some slow movement traps giving slow debuff permanently on quitting the game while standing on them.

Rogue outfit now generates a void gem when hitting infinitely summoned minions.

Fixed unintended interactions between the archer outfit and certain spells, such as gem horizon, new sun, and sword spin.

Fixed an issue where quitting the game with a costume and then restarting the game would disable the outfit's features.