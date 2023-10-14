- Reply functionality: type "/r" in chat to set to whisp last person that whisp to you.
- Refactor whisp functionality: when you click in "WHISP" like in online player option, automatically open chat to send private message to that player.
- Font scale option in Graphics Settings: scale fonts in game.
- Change channel chat funtionality: type "/y", "/s", "/t", "/p" or "/g" to change channel and send message faster.
- Adjust drop text to avoid hide pick-up bar.
- Improvement on health bars.
- Full screen option in PC for Windows and Linux os.
Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 14 October 2023
More Settings and Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
