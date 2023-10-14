 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 14 October 2023

More Settings and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12442953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reply functionality: type "/r" in chat to set to whisp last person that whisp to you.
  • Refactor whisp functionality: when you click in "WHISP" like in online player option, automatically open chat to send private message to that player.
  • Font scale option in Graphics Settings: scale fonts in game.
  • Change channel chat funtionality: type "/y", "/s", "/t", "/p" or "/g" to change channel and send message faster.
  • Adjust drop text to avoid hide pick-up bar.
  • Improvement on health bars.
  • Full screen option in PC for Windows and Linux os.

