- Remade Holocrons (the name is planned to change also). They can now be equipped to increase knowledge advancement rates, according to its type (one for each knowledge), while retaining the ability to be scrapped to learn tech level.
- Camouflage's cooldown now scales with ship size, using the formula: 4 x ship class + 2 seconds, instead of being 8 seconds for all sizes.
- Claymore is now a tier 2 (green) Ranger. It lost both side weapon mounts but the back one is now a 4 space 360º turret (both 360º turrets turn very slow). Other changes: weapon space -4, equipment space +5, gunner seats +1.
- You can now set default key binds for activated equipment in the settings panel.
- Holding shift on ship model tooltips now also show crew seats and stats of special (starred) weapon slots.
- Added 'random ship mode' when starting a new game, where the ship model is chosen randomly, using the remaining points as a cost limit. Each unused point is then converted to 2 gear charges for that model, which can be used to craft ship enhancements (or boost scavenger's wit on Rangers).
- Fixed enemies in story quest not attacking the player after saving and loading.
- Added a proper model for escape pods (by Xyranoth).
- Fixed missile trails glitch.
Star Valor update for 14 October 2023
Update - 2.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
