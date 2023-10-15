0.4.0e: Leaderboard fixes

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Leaderboards:
-
Fixed an issue where leaderboard scores could be submitted with a score of zero, or not submitted at all, if the game over screen was skipped too quickly. Leaderboard scores are now submitted faster after dying.
-
Fixed an issue where leaderboard menus would sometimes not be visible.
Menus:
-
The Feedback form has been moved to Options > Advanced > Feedback.
-
Fixed menu panels not resizing correctly with UI Scaling options.
-
Fixed various errors.
Changed files in this update