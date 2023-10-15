 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 15 October 2023

0.4.0e: Leaderboard fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12442914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Leaderboards:

  • Fixed an issue where leaderboard scores could be submitted with a score of zero, or not submitted at all, if the game over screen was skipped too quickly. Leaderboard scores are now submitted faster after dying.

  • Fixed an issue where leaderboard menus would sometimes not be visible.

  • The Feedback form has been moved to Options > Advanced > Feedback.

  • Fixed menu panels not resizing correctly with UI Scaling options.

  • Fixed various errors.

