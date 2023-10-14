Update Information:
Thank you all for your feedback; I truly appreciate it. I hope to use your insights to make “A Quest That Became Legend” the best gaming experience possible. Very soon, the new update will be uploaded to Steam.
This update addresses some of the issues that have been highlighted, as well as incorporating suggestions to enhance gameplay. Please know that I will continue to update the game and address features and fixes not included in this release.
-
Minor corrections have been made to the occlusion culling in one of the dwarf tunnels.
-
A bug that made it impossible to assign mouse buttons in the control menu has been fixed. The left mouse button is hardcoded as the attack button, so this button has been blocked and cannot be assigned to another function. If necessary, this can be changed in a future update.
-
Support for ultra-wide screen resolutions has been added, and UI elements have been adjusted accordingly. I don't have access to a screen that can support these resolutions, so testing was done by simulating them. Please inform me if there are any lingering issues or problems. The game should now auto-detect these resolutions and adjust accordingly. However, the settings can also be found in the resolution options window.
-
It's now possible to move certain UI elements by dragging them with the mouse – including the Inventory screen, Character stat screen, and Character outfit screen.
-
In interact mode/cursor mode, players can now look around by holding down the right mouse button. This means there's no longer a need to move the cursor to the edge of the screen, although that option remains available.
-
Skills and spells assigned to the quick slots will now be saved. Thus, when loading a game, characters will have the same skills and spells in the quick slots as they did when the game was saved.
-
Hit effects have been added to player character's melee and ranged attacks.
