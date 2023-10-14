Multiplayer Scheduling

In this update the Portal Calendar system was added and is fully integrated into the Cross-Play ecosystem. Now everyone can Schedule an event, join one or just check out what events are available.

Joining the level in the set time is easy since you only need to be in an Adventure or challenge which is taking place in that level. I recommend just using the "Explore" mode in the adventure so nothing interferes with your sailing.

More levels will be added to the list as we progress and the interface for selecting them might change a bit in the future.

As an initial event, i added one of my own. I will be attending it and welcome anyone who wants to join. This will be a good test to see how SailSim will work with multiple sailors in one level. I must also warn everyone that i only tested the system with 3 users at one time (that's how many devices i can use at the same time) so things may get weird. Nevertheless i will be watching how things go as i participate and will add all (if any) faults to my list to fix in the next update.

Once again i must remind everyone that it is advisable to have "Cross-Play" enabled and be logged in to the Portal for this to work.