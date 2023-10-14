 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 14 October 2023

Patch Notes v0.8.0.1

Hello Hunters;

Added

  • Walking on water sound effects
  • Can now disable tutorials when creating a new character

Fixed

  • When a world loads and if the players return altar is not in the same map, it would not work properly and cause errors in the map.

