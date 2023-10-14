Patch Notes v0.8.0.1

Hello Hunters;
Added
- Walking on water sound effects
- Can now disable tutorials when creating a new character
Fixed
- When a world loads and if the players return altar is not in the same map, it would not work properly and cause errors in the map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Hunters;
Added
Fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update