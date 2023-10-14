1.新增了两件妖鬼装备，这意味着在妖鬼宝箱中开出妖鬼装备的几率大于解禁装备，概率为妖鬼装备[10/15]解禁装备[5/15]
2.让妖鬼宝箱更容易获得：在前期或特殊成就未完成或没有好的武器之前“妖鬼精魄”是获得这些物品的一种方式，但是后期解锁成就或有了好武器后会导致其奖池食之无味弃之可惜，所以在通关与死亡场景中的NPC处增加了妖鬼精魄兑换妖鬼宝箱的方式。
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 14 October 2023
10.15更新说明
1.新增了两件妖鬼装备，这意味着在妖鬼宝箱中开出妖鬼装备的几率大于解禁装备，概率为妖鬼装备[10/15]解禁装备[5/15]
