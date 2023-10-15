 Skip to content

Rustforge Playtest update for 15 October 2023

Pre-Alpha 0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12442811

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Train signals added
  • Initial miner logic

Changed files in this update

