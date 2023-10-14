 Skip to content

BIGFOOT update for 14 October 2023

Update 5.0.2 Hotfix

Hello, BIGFOOT Hunters!

This is our first hot fix after the last update. We are working on fixing all the bugs we found, so please look forward to it.

Added:
  • Crash analytics system.
  • Lumen global illumination optimization.
  • Virtual terrain textures rendering optimization.
  • Animal animations rendering optimization.
Fixed:
  • The camera rotates too slowly at maximum sensitivity on the controller.
  • Terrain culling bugs.
  • The prompts of the controller buttons during interaction and the menu didn't work.
  • Bug with the ability to turn on the flashlight of the hunter and drone.
  • Problems with taking ammo.
  • Controller Y inverted.
  • 0 button binded as Esc.
  • Fog rendering.
  • The item wheel called from the controller started to flicker.
  • Map design fixes.
  • Widgets input bugs.
Changed:
  • The resolution of terrain textures has been increased.
  • Changed an anti-Aliasing and upscaling method to increase render clarity and improve optimization on low-end PCs.
Become a BIGFOOT community member!

Discord: CyberLightGS
Instagram: bigfoot.game
Twitter: BIGFOOT_game
Facebook: CyberLightGS

Contact us:

Our homepage: https://www.cyberlightgs.com
Cooperation: partner@cyberlightgs.com

