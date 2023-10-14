- Added a bug report button
- Fixed a bug where Multistrike wouldn't use AoE multipliers on the second hit
- Fixed assorted bugs with the Crafter
- Added some stability checks to level assembly
- Improved performance for most text-based displays
- Improved combat performance
- Improved loot performance on long runs
- Fixed various exceptions related to garbage collection and cleanup
Stability and Bug Fixes
