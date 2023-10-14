 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Stability and Bug Fixes

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 14 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a bug report button
  • Fixed a bug where Multistrike wouldn't use AoE multipliers on the second hit
  • Fixed assorted bugs with the Crafter
  • Added some stability checks to level assembly
  • Improved performance for most text-based displays
  • Improved combat performance
  • Improved loot performance on long runs
  • Fixed various exceptions related to garbage collection and cleanup

