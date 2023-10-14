 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Microcivilization Playtest update for 14 October 2023

'Game Not able to Start' Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 12442694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

a patch has just been released addressing startup issues which some players were having.

I understand it is coming rather late with only half of the open beta before you. So in case this bug has blocked you from playing the Open Beta altogether, send me an email to microcivilization@gmail.com and I'll see if I have some keys left for short access to closed beta next week as a little compensation.

And many thanks to you all for being so helpful in fixing these issues. It really fun working with you all.

Cheers,

Ondrej

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2406841 Depot 2406841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link