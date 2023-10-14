'Game Not able to Start' Fixed

Hey,

a patch has just been released addressing startup issues which some players were having.

I understand it is coming rather late with only half of the open beta before you. So in case this bug has blocked you from playing the Open Beta altogether, send me an email to microcivilization@gmail.com and I'll see if I have some keys left for short access to closed beta next week as a little compensation.

And many thanks to you all for being so helpful in fixing these issues. It really fun working with you all.

Cheers,

Ondrej