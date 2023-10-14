 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 14 October 2023

Localization Patch Build V1.21

Build V1.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Japanese Localization Updated
-Fixed coconut dialogue bug
-Fixed infinite cauliflower from seed maker

