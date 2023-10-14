Pulsar Planet

Added a box around the highlighted text and stellar data below. Also various bug fixes and pulsar planets (neutron stars with planets). Corrected exoplanet mass estimation formula and applied to existing data.
Improvements
Added a box around the name when selected (highlighted).
Added basic data about object under name.
Added neutron stars that have planets.
Enabling comparison objects hides the rest of the menu.
Bug Fixes
Corrected formula for estimating exoplanet mass / applied corrections.
Non VR text now more visible.
Improved keyboard zoom/motion speed.
Various scroll list bugs.
