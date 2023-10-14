 Skip to content

Astro VR update for 14 October 2023

Pulsar Planet

Build 12442597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a box around the highlighted text and stellar data below. Also various bug fixes and pulsar planets (neutron stars with planets). Corrected exoplanet mass estimation formula and applied to existing data.
Improvements
  • Added a box around the name when selected (highlighted).
  • Added basic data about object under name.
  • Added neutron stars that have planets.
  • Enabling comparison objects hides the rest of the menu.
Bug Fixes
  • Corrected formula for estimating exoplanet mass / applied corrections.
  • Non VR text now more visible.
  • Improved keyboard zoom/motion speed.
  • Various scroll list bugs.

