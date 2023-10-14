2023-10-15 Update Description

Thank you for your support. I won't run away. I'll update it.
Here's what's updated
- Added 7 new weapons(including Vulcan, Howitzer, Sniper, Revolver, etc.)
2, The selected weapon will now be saved (the last weapon selection will be used when resurrecting/entering the level)
- Enhanced headshot effect
4, Now easy difficulty enemies will not revive after resurrection
5, Added the Depth of Field switch in the Settings
- Increased the range of items that can be picked up
7, Added appreciation mode (keyboard P key)
- Add a new death animation
9, Reduced enemy movement speed
- Fixed an issue where the range would not display damage
11, Fixed an issue where some scenes could jump outside
12, Fixed the BOSS venom pool will not disappear after the death of the BOSS battle
13, Fixed some typos and translation issues
14, Fixed some other known issues
Changed files in this update