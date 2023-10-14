 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 14 October 2023

2023-10-15 Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12442485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support. I won't run away. I'll update it.

Here's what's updated

  1. Added 7 new weapons(including Vulcan, Howitzer, Sniper, Revolver, etc.)
    2, The selected weapon will now be saved (the last weapon selection will be used when resurrecting/entering the level)
  2. Enhanced headshot effect
    4, Now easy difficulty enemies will not revive after resurrection
    5, Added the Depth of Field switch in the Settings
  3. Increased the range of items that can be picked up
    7, Added appreciation mode (keyboard P key)
  4. Add a new death animation
    9, Reduced enemy movement speed
  5. Fixed an issue where the range would not display damage
    11, Fixed an issue where some scenes could jump outside
    12, Fixed the BOSS venom pool will not disappear after the death of the BOSS battle
    13, Fixed some typos and translation issues
    14, Fixed some other known issues

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link