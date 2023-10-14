 Skip to content

Project Asteroids update for 14 October 2023

Update 0.4.6

Update 0.4.6

Build 12442432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ ASTEROIDS ]

  • Added 4 new Asteroids that look like destroyed Asteroids
  • All asteroids have a little floating rocks around them
  • Added lava lakes

[ AI ]

  • Added first Turret, which you can use for base defense.
  • Fixed loot from Asteroid Guardians.

[ ITEMS ]

  • Added 8 new upgrades for 4 mining tools.
  • Added new components: Deep Learning Cell, Computer Plate

[ SOUND ]

  • Updated all SFX attenuations

[ UI ]

  • Updated all icons for Mining Lasers
  • Updated Research Trees
  • Added notification about starting Meteor Shower

[ OTHER ]

  • A lot of small fixes on the client side
  • A lot of small fixes on the server side

