Update 0.4.6

[ ASTEROIDS ]
- Added 4 new Asteroids that look like destroyed Asteroids
- All asteroids have a little floating rocks around them
- Added lava lakes
[ AI ]
- Added first Turret, which you can use for base defense.
- Fixed loot from Asteroid Guardians.
[ ITEMS ]
- Added 8 new upgrades for 4 mining tools.
- Added new components: Deep Learning Cell, Computer Plate
[ SOUND ]
- Updated all SFX attenuations
[ UI ]
- Updated all icons for Mining Lasers
- Updated Research Trees
- Added notification about starting Meteor Shower
[ OTHER ]
- A lot of small fixes on the client side
- A lot of small fixes on the server side
Changed files in this update