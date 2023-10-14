 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 14 October 2023

Update Notes - 14th of October 2023

[Game]

  • Fixed various game crashes
  • Added animation for changing fuse on explosive grenades

[Server]

  • Raised subdiv value for for keyframe_rope up to 128 and limited it at this value to prevent network buffer overflows

[Client]

  • Fixed client rank data could be sent to server too many times in a row causing some network packets to drop

[Engine]

  • Updated Steam API to latest version
  • Fixed network buffer overflow caused by having too many convars which were used as user-settings
    crash handler can now detect newer versions of Windows properly

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixes for various lesser issues found in debbugging build
  • Rremoved some of outdated binaries

[Maps]

  • Recompiled the following maps with minor fixes and changes:

Khe Sanh Depot
Kham Duc Airbase

Changed files in this update

