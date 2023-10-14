Update Notes - 14th of October 2023

[Game]
- Fixed various game crashes
- Added animation for changing fuse on explosive grenades
[Server]
- Raised subdiv value for for keyframe_rope up to 128 and limited it at this value to prevent network buffer overflows
[Client]
- Fixed client rank data could be sent to server too many times in a row causing some network packets to drop
[Engine]
- Updated Steam API to latest version
- Fixed network buffer overflow caused by having too many convars which were used as user-settings
crash handler can now detect newer versions of Windows properly
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixes for various lesser issues found in debbugging build
- Rremoved some of outdated binaries
[Maps]
- Recompiled the following maps with minor fixes and changes:
Khe Sanh Depot
Kham Duc Airbase
