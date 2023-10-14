- Fix severe issue in some situations with item drops. Specifically, saving the game with many item drops unopened would cause corruption of your unopened drops, that would both give you much better item drops than expected on save, and also artificially limited the number of unopened item drops you could have in a save. NOTE: When you load a save from older versions for the first time, any incorrect item drops you may have will be fixed on load. This can make the game harder for a few users, if you had a LOT of better-than-intended items.
- Fix a bug where an item could be visible when you didn't have it.
- Fix a bunch of technical debt found by static code checker. This is mostly code cleanup, but includes some significant perf benefits and a few small legit bugfixes.
- Fix bug where auto-calc wouldn't fire as it should when loading a different save slot with game already running.
- Fix bug where certain banners could get stuck on the screen when loading a different save slot.
- Fix performance issue when opening a large number of unopened items at once.
- Widen trade buttons for more consistency when trade button text is long.
- Remake: Fix comically oversized fuel/cargo and hull/shield rendering.
Idle Armada update for 14 October 2023
0.17.3.0 - Major Item Drop Bugfix, and several other fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
