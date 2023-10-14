 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 14 October 2023

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.9.0 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Named Hero Decks

  • Barlin - A master of psionics
  • Sasha - A young wild evoker

Other New Content

  • 1 New Quest
  • 2 New Scenarios

Bug fixes

  • Plunder Regeneration Fix should no longer put the Arch Villain card in the adventure deck
  • Re-Code of the Draw Card mechanic to hopefully solve rare strange crash when drawing a card

Enhancements

  • Balance Adjustment: Mounting Tension can no longer chain and only draws 1 extra card per 2 chapters now (might be too tame but can tweak based on feed back)
  • Balance Adjustment: Half of Wyck cards get some minor adjustments to hopefully play better with other cards
  • Balance Adjustment: A few of the Woodsman cards are a bit cheaper
  • Many text improvements

