Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.9.0 Release Notes

New Named Hero Decks
- Barlin - A master of psionics
- Sasha - A young wild evoker
Other New Content
- 1 New Quest
- 2 New Scenarios
Bug fixes
- Plunder Regeneration Fix should no longer put the Arch Villain card in the adventure deck
- Re-Code of the Draw Card mechanic to hopefully solve rare strange crash when drawing a card
Enhancements
- Balance Adjustment: Mounting Tension can no longer chain and only draws 1 extra card per 2 chapters now (might be too tame but can tweak based on feed back)
- Balance Adjustment: Half of Wyck cards get some minor adjustments to hopefully play better with other cards
- Balance Adjustment: A few of the Woodsman cards are a bit cheaper
- Many text improvements
Changed files in this update