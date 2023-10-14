Update 99 - Grim Reaper map mode and Blunderbuss weapon

Hi all,

Here are the changes included in today's update:

A new map mode, Grim Reaper, was added. The mini bosses are Grim Reapers that speed up as you level and buffs surrounding enemies. They drop gold bars, marbles (including the rainbow marble) and the exit key.

The Blunderbuss is available from Adventurer level 3 onwards, when the Workshop becomes available. You need to have Brumik the dwarf plus all the ingredients he wants. Note that the equipment he needs must be purchased, in other words in your Stash!

You can now spectate other players while you're waiting to be revived. Just click on a player's portrait to see their game view.

The Tavern and Workshop buttons are now visible without having to first click on a character.

All characters, even those you've not unlocked, are now displayed in the selection screen. This is to give new players an idea of how many characters are in the game.

The spike traps in Cursed Sands will now slow you down as well.

Summons, followers and hirelings now have the same chances as the player of finding loot materials. They still can't find marbles though.

In the Stash, the materials are now sorted by name.

There's now a selection box around clicked items in the Shop.

Fixed Hand of Midas, cyclone staff and necronomicon's prices.

Sometimes the special drop option wasn't given when you maxed all your equipment's levels. This is now fixed.

I hope you enjoy running from the Grim Reaper! I suggest hunting it on the first map, since it has the lowest enemy health and damage multiplier. The Feather artifact will also come in handy.

Maybe you should pick up the Blunderbuss to help thin out the buffed enemies first?

Till later,

André