 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Puzzle Factory update for 14 October 2023

Version 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12442195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to add the final game to The Puzzle Factory with this patch, Classic Mahjong with lots of modes and play styles. With relaxing music and animated graphics, this will keep you entertained for hours!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333471 Depot 2333471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link